Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tom Bowlin. View Sign

April 7, 1953 - February 22, 2019 Tom Bowlin, 66, of Snohomish, WA died February 22, 2019 after a 19-year battle with a rare autoimmune disease. Tom was born April 7, 1953 in Pasadena, CA. Tom is survived by his children, Erica, Sommer, Ian, Joel (JT); and his three grandchildren. Tom was a Pacific Northwest native most of his life. Upon graduating from Lake Stevens High School in 1971, he joined the Army. His love of all things culinary began while he served his country. Upon the end of his tour in the Army, Tom began his culinary career as a civilian, a career that carried him through his life until his retirement in 2016. If Tom wasn't cooking, he was playing, watching, coaching, and then eventually umpiring baseball. His passion for the game led him to a 20-year career USSSA Umpire and USSSA Hall of Fame Inductee. For most, however, Tom is remembered especially for his humor, generosity, and unconditional love. He is deeply missed. The family invites those who would like to honor his life to join in tribute on April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, located at 2531 Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA 98201. Following the funeral, family and friends are invited to Kasch Park for a celebration of life.



April 7, 1953 - February 22, 2019 Tom Bowlin, 66, of Snohomish, WA died February 22, 2019 after a 19-year battle with a rare autoimmune disease. Tom was born April 7, 1953 in Pasadena, CA. Tom is survived by his children, Erica, Sommer, Ian, Joel (JT); and his three grandchildren. Tom was a Pacific Northwest native most of his life. Upon graduating from Lake Stevens High School in 1971, he joined the Army. His love of all things culinary began while he served his country. Upon the end of his tour in the Army, Tom began his culinary career as a civilian, a career that carried him through his life until his retirement in 2016. If Tom wasn't cooking, he was playing, watching, coaching, and then eventually umpiring baseball. His passion for the game led him to a 20-year career USSSA Umpire and USSSA Hall of Fame Inductee. For most, however, Tom is remembered especially for his humor, generosity, and unconditional love. He is deeply missed. The family invites those who would like to honor his life to join in tribute on April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, located at 2531 Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA 98201. Following the funeral, family and friends are invited to Kasch Park for a celebration of life. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close