Tom M. Olsen, 'Uncle Tommy', 73, left us on December 11, 2018. He arrived in Seattle, leaving St. Paul, MN, in 1955. He attended Shoreline and Mountlake Terrace high schools. In 1990, he graduated with a political science degree from his beloved U DUB. He served his country proudly as a member of the 7th Special Forces group (Green Beret). After a 19 year career with the Dept. of Ecology, he retired in 2011. He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Kathy (Sanford); son, Darrin (Debi); sisters, Diana Coffey, Linda San Diego; brother, Reid Selseth; grandson, Zach Olsen, granddaughter, Katie Hart; brother-in-law, Robert Sanford (Patti Thompson); aunt, Janice and "adopted granddaughters", Lauren Williams and Brynn Vliem; cousins, nieces, nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Peter, and brother-in-law, David Sanford. A celebration will be held in the banquet room at Shawn O'Donnell's Irish Pub, 122 128th Ave S.E., Everett, WA, on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2-5. Donations may be made to Evergreen Hospice, Old Dog Haven, Fences for Fido or .



