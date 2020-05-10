Tom Schrier
Sep. 15, 1947- April 19, 2020 Tom Schrier was born September 15, 1947 to Tena and Paul Schrier in Everett, Washington. He lived there with his family, including brother Eugene and sister Gloria until graduating from Everett High School in 1965. Shortly after, he was drafted into the US Army where he served from 1967 to 1969 earning the rank of Sergeant. He came home from Vietnam and met and married Linda Owens (Schrier) in 1970 and settled down in Snohomish. They were together for over 50 years until Tom finally succumbed to the Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma he had been bravely battling for four years. He passed on April 19, 2020 and was laid to rest peacefully in Everett near his mother and father. He was a sweet, kind and private man. He leaves behind two children and four grandchildren who will miss him very much. Linda would like to thank U of W Healthcare Center, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Providence Hospice Home Care and family and friends for their loving support during this time.


Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful Brother
Gene
Brother
