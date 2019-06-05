Toni Ann Fitzgerald May 22, 1956 - May 12, 2019 Toni touched the hearts of so many friends and family. Toni made many sacrifices at an early age. Not only being an older sister but a second mom to her younger siblings. It seems fitting that Toni was reunited with her beloved sons and her mother in heaven on Mother's Day. Toni is preceded in death by her mother, Betty Fitzgerald, father, Edward Fitzgerald; her beloved sons, Jonathan and Kristopher McCamey and nephew, Jamey Fitzgerald. Toni is survived by her son, Timothy McCamey; also her beautiful granddaughters, Kaeli McCamey, also Cesalee, Karissa, and Nataley (Sara) McCamey; sisters, Tammy Fitzgerald, Wendy (Luis) Silva; brother, Danny (Kim) Fitzgerald; cousins, Donna Anderson and Gordon Jensen and a number of nieces and nephews. Toni also left a very special friend, Julius French whom Toni considered as a son. Distance and Circumstances may have kept us apart. But you were and always will be kept deep in our hearts. A Memorial Service and Celebration of life will be held at Spruce Hall, Forest Park, 802 E. Mukilteo Blvd, Everett, WA 98203 on June 15, 2019 at 1:00pm
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 5, 2019