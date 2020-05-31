September 6, 1975 - May 20, 2020 Tonia Marie Bedker, a lifelong resident of the Stanwood/Camano area, was taken away too soon on Monday, May 20, 2020 at the age of 44 following a battle with Covid-19. She was born to parents Charles Steven and Sylvia Bedker on September 6, 1975. Tonia grew up as the eldest of four and attended Stanwood Schools. She was a devoted mother, an avid reader, master thrift store shopper and loved spending time with her family. Tonia is survived by her daughter, Kendra Leeann; her sons, Trace Allen and Dustin Michael; and her father, Charles Steven Bedker; she also leaves behind her siblings, Charles Christopher, Alison Leeann, and Jessica Renee. She is preceded in death by her mother and friend, Sylvia Bedker. Tonia will be deeply missed by all her friends, family and all who knew her.