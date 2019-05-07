July 14, 1955 - April 27, 2019 Tony W. Campbell, 63, born July 14, 1955 to Donald and Rita, passed away April 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Dorothea; three children, Jason, Tiffany, and Tameron (Michael); four grandchildren; his sister, Vicki; and brother, Brian; and several nieces and nephews. He liked to spend time with his family and friends at his cabin and beach house and worked in telecommunications for 36 years retiring at the age of 54. Tony was an avid Seahawk fan, holding season tickets for 15 years and was active in the Clan Campbell Society, one of the largest Highland clans of Scotland. Tony had an affinity for old cars and was a member of the private fin club for more than 25 years. There will be a celebration of his life in Oso on May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 7, 2019