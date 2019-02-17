May 21, 1934 - February 3, 2019 Tonya Monet passed away unexpectedly from complications following a heart attack on February 3, 2019. She was born May 21, 1934 to Ralph and Norma Short in Toppenish, WA. After graduating from Renton High School she found the bright lights of Hollywood called her name. While modeling, dancing and teaching, she developed her own course for men and women. She contributed to the television industry by assisting George Schlatter with the productions of Laugh-In and Real People. She was also the Talent Coordinator for the Eric Lieber show of Love Connection. She LOVED to organize and was a master event planner for selling items large and small. She could even get a decent price for the shirt off of your back! Tonya had a passion for cats and dogs, and helping anyone who was in need. She always hoped for the best, believing that EVERYTHING HAPPENS FOR A REASON. Ms. Monet… montage of a mega-talent… a dynamic lady for real! She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Greg Short. She is survived by her son, Michael Shreeve; and granddaughter, Monika. At her request no services will be held. Remembrances can be made in her honor to Happy Paws Farm/Humane Society.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 17, 2019