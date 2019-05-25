Torlaug "Tor" Aud (Haugen) Bloss "Tor" Bloss, of Clipper, WA, born on March 30, 1944 in Kvinesdal, Norway, to the late Anne Marie Amot-Haugen and the late Sven Haugen, passed away at age 75 on May 11, 2019 in Chelan, WA. She graduated from Mt. Baker High School in 1962. She was an avid Antique dealer and enthusiast. Torlaug was the beloved partner, of Keith Dickey for several years, ex-wife of Joe Bloss, and ex-wife of the late Edward Alan Mooney. Tor, a beautiful and loved Mother, Sister, "Granny", Aunt and Friend, is survived by her son, Bryan Edward Mooney and daughter, Erika Marie Mooney; brothers, Arnold "Arnie" Haugen and Gary Haugen; cousin, Tillie Simpson, who was like a sister to her; and grandchildren, Gregory Edward Horenstein, Nicholas Jacob Horenstein-Gaston, and Emily Marie Gaston; her niece, Charlee Haugen; nephew, Rydar Haugen, and many many friends. She also leaves behind her greatly loved cat, Nic Nic. Tor's hobbies were antiques, gardening, cooking, Trivia nights with her friends, and charity volunteering for Habitat for Humanity. Her warm smile and loving nature will be imbedded in our hearts forever. "Rest In Peace in the arms of our Lord, we will miss you." A celebration of life will be announced at a further date.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 25, 2019