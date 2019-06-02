Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tove Burhen. View Sign Service Information Purdy & Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home 409 West Main Street Monroe , WA 982720118 (360)-794-7049 Send Flowers Obituary

Tove Irene (Hodge Webster) Burhen, 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Duvall, WA, on May 21, 2019. Born in Centralia, WA, on January 9, 1926 to Osman and Irene (Ticknor) Hodge, Tove attended Centralia Schools and graduated from Centralia High School in 1943. She wrote a chapter in Centralia: The First Fifty Years about her pioneer ancestors, Sidney and Nancy (Shaw) Ford who settled on Ford's Prairie in 1846. She attended Centralia College during World War II and went to the University of Washington where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. She completed her fifth year for teaching certification and taught at Ferndale High School before marrying Fred H. Webster and raising their five children in Grand Mound, WA. Tove also taught at Rochester High School and at Maple Lane. An active community participant, many will remember Tove from her involvement with Cub Scouts, Camp Fire Girls and directing plays with the Rochester Mimaers and at the Evergreen Playhouse in Centralia. Tove relocated to Duvall, WA, and married Raymond C. Burhen in 1986. Ray and Tove were active in the Duvall Historical Society, the SnoValley Senior Center and the Duvall City Council. In 2012 they were honored as the city's first "Volunteers of the Year". In 2013 Ray and Tove served as grand Marshalls in Duvall's Centennial. They have a street named after them in Duvall that leads to the historic depot that they donated to the city. Tove's love of theater lead her to also direct many plays in the Carnation Duvall area. She was preceded in death by her parents, Osman and Irene Hodge; her brother, Ben Hodge, her half-sisters, Avis Cribb and Meda Butler; her husbands, Fred H. Webster and Raymond C. Burhen. She is survived by her five children, Neil Webster, Riley Webster, Eric (Kris) Webster, Laura Martinez, and Molly Webster, her stepson, Chet (Amy) Burhen and by her five grandchildren, Jordan Martinez, Zachary Martinez, Donovan Martinez, Grant Webster and Ross Webster. Tove will be interred at Novelty Cemetery in Duvall, WA. A memorial service is planned for June 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Riverview School District Building, 15510 1st Ave NE, Duvall, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Snoqualmie Valley Dollars for Scholars.





