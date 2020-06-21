Tracy Larsen, a hard-working mother and life-long local of Lake Stevens, passed away on June 5th, 2020 at the age of 50 from breast cancer.
Tracy was born in Everett on April 20th, 1970 to Dean Olson and Donna Dorman. Tracy attended Lake Stevens High School and was a member of the class of 1988. In Tracy's early life, she loved spending time with her family and friends in the outdoors. She loved playing sports (soccer and softball), riding four-wheelers, going to Methow to visit her family friend's cabin, and much more. She then went off to college and graduated from Washington State University with a bachelor's degree in finance and a minor in communications, and then went on to work in payroll for Probusiness which later was acquired by ADP. On September 27th, 1997, she married Ken Larsen, from Lynwood, Washington. On March 30th, 1998 Tracy and Ken welcomed their identical twin daughters, Kylie and Lily, and on March 31st, 2000 they welcomed their son Zachary. Tracy took great pride in being a mother and her children became the most important people in her life.
Tracy was a devoted-mother, wife, worker, and friend. She enjoyed watching her kids soccer games, her daughters elite softball games (eventually leading to collegiate softball in Montana and Wisconsin), her son achieving his black belt, spending time with her nieces and nephews, photography, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. She was a loved team mom for all of her children's sports teams and would watch over their teammates as if they were her own children. Tracy made a huge impact on every person that she met and she consistently went out of her way to make people feel welcomed and loved.
Tracy is survived by her husband, Ken Larsen; her children Kylie, Lily, and Zachary Larsen; her parents, Dean Olson and Donna Dorman (along with her step-parents, David Dorman and Maryanne Olson) ; and her sister, Karleen Olson. Tracy is preceded in death by her grandparents Lillian and Gregory Olson, and Donald and Marian Cooligan.
In lieu of flowers, Ken and his children are setting up a memorial scholarship to honor Tracy's life, and legacy to support local students who continue to face the challenges of cancer within their families. Donations may be made to the Lake Stevens Education Foundation in care of The Tracy Larsen Memorial Scholarship. A check can be mailed (in the memo line write "The Tracy Larsen Memorial Scholarship") or donations can be made on www.lkstevensef.org (make a note that it's for The Tracy Larsen Memorial Scholarship).
Tracy's celebration of life will be held on August 15th in a location that will soon be determined. However, due to Coronavirus memorial information may be changed. Updates will be posted on Tracy's Facebook along with her family members Facebook accounts as well.
Tracy is looked at as a guardian angel to many. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones and her community.
April 20, 1970 - June 5, 2020
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 21 to Jun. 14, 2020.