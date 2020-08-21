Travis Charles Donovan, 51, passed away on the morning of August 6, 2020 at Swedish Hospital in Seattle following a short illness.

He was born July 25, 1969 in Modesto California to Carolyn and Michael Donovan and moved with them to Everett, Washington The following year. Travis grew up in Everett and attended Hawthorne Elementary school, north junior high school and Everett high school.

After high school Travis worked in various music stores where he refurbished, repaired and sold guitars and other instruments. He also resided in Bakersfield for a brief time in the mid 90s, after which he returned to the Everett area.

In the late 90s he met the love of his life, Melissa Reynolds. They were married and lived on Woods Creek, east of Monroe, in the family home built by his paternal grandparents. In 2016 the couple moved to South Everett. Travis was devoted to Melissa and they spent many happy years together until her death in late 2018.

Travis had a good heart. He was a kind, generous soul and a loving son.

Travis loved music. He was an accomplished guitarist and keyboard player and had an amazing natural singing voice. He played with a number of groups in the area.

Travis is survived by his parents, aunts and uncles Julie Bader, Ted and Pat Donovan, Sue Donovan, Stan and Vivian Hjort, and In-laws Roger and Sue Reynolds. He also leaves numerous cousins. He also leaves friends Rod, Josh and Linda, Wendy, Stephanie and Mike, and his special kitty Pandora.

A gathering to celebrate Travis' life will be scheduled at a later date.

A donation in his memory may be made to NOAH Animal Shelter, Stanwood Washington or PAWS. Lynnwood Washington.

July 25, 1969 - August 6, 2020