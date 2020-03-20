Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Travis W. Eddy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Travis Eddy, 24, beloved father, son, brother, cousin and friend to many left us March 3, 2020. Born on November 19, 1995, Travis was a graduate of Lakewood High School Class of 2014. At Lakewood Travis made lifelong friends in his Cougar Football Family and loved being part of something bigger than himself. He was a team player and would be there for family, friends or comrades at a moment's notice, rarely asking for help for himself. With resolute determination, he joined the US Army in August of 2015. After completing his training, he spent his time exhaustively preparing for possible deployment. After serving in the US Army as SPC, with C-CO, 1-41IN, 2IBCT, 4ID, he relocated to Stephenville, Texas where he joined the Erath County Sheriff's office as a corrections officer, again creating many strong friendships in that location. Travis had made the decision to come home and had recently relocated to Marysville, WA. He was passionate about his position as a M240 Gunner and Travis loved his comrades with all his heart. Travis' sense of humor, hearty laugh and desire to be with "his boys" will be missed by all. Among his favorite pastimes were spending good times with friends and family, including his extended Texas and Colorado families even if only on facetime. Going to the gym and being an inspiration to friends that wanted to venture into weightlifting. Travis loved animals, especially his GSD Freya that he brought home with him from Texas as well as Duke and Koda. Travis is survived by his mother, Patricia McCarty, brother, Joseph Warner and daughter, Thalia, father, William and sister, Tonya as well as many cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his sister, Brooke. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June, 13, 2020, 4pm at the Everett Yacht Club, 404 14th St, Everett, WA. This date is reserved but tentative due to the Covid-19 outbreak it will be updated if necessary. Safety in Celebration is of the utmost importance. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to Mission 22, a nonprofit that combats the ever-rising veteran suicide rate by raising awareness and providing veterans with access to programs for support in their struggle.



