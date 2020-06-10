Trent Hudson Trent Ross Hudson passed away on Monday May 11, 2020, at the age of 58, due to complications from cancer. Trent was preceded in death by his parents Maxine & Brandon Hudson, sister Debbie, brothers-in-law Kim and Jon. He survived by his siblings Joyce, Melba, Jeff & Stephanie; he leaves behind his three children Keith, Devin & Megan and two grandchildren. Trent was an avid hunter, fisherman, and lover of all things outdoors. He started his well-established career in the drywall trade at age 16 until he retired later in life. May 11, 2020



