April 9, 1967 - February 4, 2019 It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Troy Simmons. He will be deeply missed by those that knew and loved him. Troy was born in Everett, WA and spent his school years in Monroe, WA. He worked several different jobs through the years, ending at the U of W as a plumber-boiler maker. Troy leaves behind his parents, Terry and Marilyn Simmons; his sister, Christy Simmons and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A get-together will be held in his honor this coming summer to share a few memories along with some burgers and brew. Date to be announced.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 1, 2019