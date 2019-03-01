Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Troy David Simmons. View Sign

April 9, 1967 - February 4, 2019 It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Troy Simmons. He will be deeply missed by those that knew and loved him. Troy was born in Everett, WA and spent his school years in Monroe, WA. He worked several different jobs through the years, ending at the U of W as a plumber-boiler maker. Troy leaves behind his parents, Terry and Marilyn Simmons; his sister, Christy Simmons and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A get-together will be held in his honor this coming summer to share a few memories along with some burgers and brew. Date to be announced.



April 9, 1967 - February 4, 2019 It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Troy Simmons. He will be deeply missed by those that knew and loved him. Troy was born in Everett, WA and spent his school years in Monroe, WA. He worked several different jobs through the years, ending at the U of W as a plumber-boiler maker. Troy leaves behind his parents, Terry and Marilyn Simmons; his sister, Christy Simmons and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A get-together will be held in his honor this coming summer to share a few memories along with some burgers and brew. Date to be announced. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close