Feb. 1, 1991 - Oct. 16, 2019 Tye Melvin Barringer, Jr. was born in Everett, WA on February 1, 1991 to parents, Amy J. Altman and Tye M. Barringer. He passed away unexpectedly on October 16, 2019 in Monroe, WA. He is survived by both his parents; his daughter, Olivia Barringer; sisters, Karissa Barringer, Vanessa Norine, Mackenzie Maloney; and other mom, Jennifer Maloney. He was a hard-working man whose passion was being the best dad he could be. He enjoyed playing video games, working on his car, and hanging out with friends and family. His loss will forever leave a hole in the hearts of those who knew him. Please join his family at New Life Church in Everett, WA on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. to celebrate his life.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 26, 2019