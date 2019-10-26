Tye Melvin Barringer Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tye Melvin Barringer Jr..
Obituary
Send Flowers

Feb. 1, 1991 - Oct. 16, 2019 Tye Melvin Barringer, Jr. was born in Everett, WA on February 1, 1991 to parents, Amy J. Altman and Tye M. Barringer. He passed away unexpectedly on October 16, 2019 in Monroe, WA. He is survived by both his parents; his daughter, Olivia Barringer; sisters, Karissa Barringer, Vanessa Norine, Mackenzie Maloney; and other mom, Jennifer Maloney. He was a hard-working man whose passion was being the best dad he could be. He enjoyed playing video games, working on his car, and hanging out with friends and family. His loss will forever leave a hole in the hearts of those who knew him. Please join his family at New Life Church in Everett, WA on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. to celebrate his life.
logo
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.