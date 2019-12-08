Tyson Robert Daniels Tyson Robert Daniels, age 37, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Born July 16, 1982 in Edmonds, WA to Matt and Debbie Daniels. He graduated from Snohomish High School in 2000, where he moved on to become the Vice President and General Manger of Four Barr Industries. Shortly after high school he met the love of his life, Paulina Madej, with whom he shared 19 wonderful years. Born with a fishing pole in one hand and ski's in the other, he was an avid lover of the outdoors. He enjoyed snowmobiling, golfing, boating, and spending precious time with friends and family. He is survived by his father, Matt H. Daniels, his wife, Carrie Daniels; his mother, Debbie L. Daniels (Barr), and her partner, Bill Dixon; his true love, Paulina Madej; his sister, Lindsey A. Murphey, her husband, David, and their children, Parker and David; his grandparents, Ann Daniels, Bob and Marilyn Barr; and numerous family members who loved him. Family, friends, and others whose lives Tyson touched are invited to celebrate his life at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4504 Broadway, Everett, at 11am; followed by a Celebration of Life at Hotel Indigo in Everett at 1:30pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 8, 2019