In Memory of Va i ola Genevieve Schneider (Franzen-Elder) Aug. 4, 1924 – July 10, 2019 Dear Sis, You had so many adventures in life, sailing to Samoa, Tonga and Fiji when you were about three years old. In later years you and Art lived in Tehran and you had the opportunity to travel extensively. One of your trips was a "photo shoot" African Safari. You recalled hearing the lions roar at night. On August 4, 1930, your sixth birthday, your present was a bag of marshmallows and your first sight of "the beach", later known as "Franzen Spit" and "Shipwreck Point". Through the years you said the beach was your "heaven on earth". You can take us away from the beach, but you can't take the beach away from us. You walked the beach with Mom and collected agates, shells, and frosted glass. You picked berries and kept Mom supplied with sugar, certo and jiffy seals for jam. Our weekends, holidays and any day at the beach with Mom was a special day. Remembering Mom say "I'll make more coffee" and her lemon meringue pie? You were always in my corner and thoughtful and providential to all of us, especially Mom. Thank you. Your fruitcakes, pies, cookies, and potato salad were legendary, and oh so many afghans. We had many good times with you here and I'm sure you are at a family reunion there. Give Mom and Arvid and all a hug from me. Love you and miss you, Jean, Kirk, Erin, and Bryan.



