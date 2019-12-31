Valerie Ann Johnson Valerie Johnson, longtime employee of Providence Everett Medical Center passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 after a long and hard battle with cancer. She is survived by her spouse of 35 years, Sue Bradshaw and their two sons, Sean and Jeremy Johnson. She is also survived by her father, Ron Johnson and her brothers and their families, Brian and Kathie Johnson (Allie and Jaleh) and Roger and DeAnn Johnson (Nic and Jake) as well as other extended family members in Canada. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for remembrances to be made to the Providence General Foundation or specify the cancer care center.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 31, 2019