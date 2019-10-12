Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valerie Kay (Bruns) Voris. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:30 PM Hadley Hall Arlington , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Valerie Kay Voris (Bruns) went to be with our Savior on October 5, 2019. She was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer in June 2019. She lived her last days like she wanted, visiting with family and friends. She was born in born in Grand Island, NE on August 5, 1963. Her family moved to Yakima, WA where Val graduated from Davis High School. Val went on to college to become an X-ray Tech. She worked as an x-ray technician in Yakima before moving to Marysville, WA and working at Providence Breast Center as a Mammography Technician. Val also attended Marysville Community Church and was an active part of the study groups there. Val had many wonderful friends that she talked about and loved dearly. Val loved life and staying active. She loved spending time with her family. She loved going to the mountains, vacations and she so loved the beach. She had hobbies that included making jewelry, sewing and flower gardening. Val loved everyone she met and everyone who met her loved her just the same. She always had a smile for someone and knew how to make us all laugh. She truly was the life of the party to many. Val is survived by her son, Brad Voris; her brothers, Darcy (Donna) and Wendell (Debbie), her nephews, Matt, Josh and niece, Becky. She is also survived by her previous husband and friend, Jeff who took wonderful care of Val in her last days. Val was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Dolores Bruns (Juarcek) and her sister, Anna Jo Utt (Bruns). Val loved the Lord so very much and loved to talk to others about how Christ changed her life. And her hope was that through her death at least one person would come to know the wonderful Savior that she was looking forward to meeting someday. And she finally has! A celebration of life will take place at 1:30pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Hadley Hall in Arlington, WA. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Marysville Community Church Benevolent Fund.



Valerie Kay Voris (Bruns) went to be with our Savior on October 5, 2019. She was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer in June 2019. She lived her last days like she wanted, visiting with family and friends. She was born in born in Grand Island, NE on August 5, 1963. Her family moved to Yakima, WA where Val graduated from Davis High School. Val went on to college to become an X-ray Tech. She worked as an x-ray technician in Yakima before moving to Marysville, WA and working at Providence Breast Center as a Mammography Technician. Val also attended Marysville Community Church and was an active part of the study groups there. Val had many wonderful friends that she talked about and loved dearly. Val loved life and staying active. She loved spending time with her family. She loved going to the mountains, vacations and she so loved the beach. She had hobbies that included making jewelry, sewing and flower gardening. Val loved everyone she met and everyone who met her loved her just the same. She always had a smile for someone and knew how to make us all laugh. She truly was the life of the party to many. Val is survived by her son, Brad Voris; her brothers, Darcy (Donna) and Wendell (Debbie), her nephews, Matt, Josh and niece, Becky. She is also survived by her previous husband and friend, Jeff who took wonderful care of Val in her last days. Val was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Dolores Bruns (Juarcek) and her sister, Anna Jo Utt (Bruns). Val loved the Lord so very much and loved to talk to others about how Christ changed her life. And her hope was that through her death at least one person would come to know the wonderful Savior that she was looking forward to meeting someday. And she finally has! A celebration of life will take place at 1:30pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Hadley Hall in Arlington, WA. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Marysville Community Church Benevolent Fund. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close