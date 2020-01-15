June 18, 1987 - January 9, 2020 Vanessa O'Day, 32, of Tulalip, WA was born June 18, 1987 to Patrick and Carmen O'Day. She passed away on January 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She enjoyed caregiving for family and friends. She enjoyed gardening and had an awesome green thumb. She would teach everyone about gardening that was interested, loved to read and play games. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her niece. Susan and nephew. Jason. She was preceded in death by her grandma, Fran O'Day; Kiah Barbera Craig; papa, Alex Henry; aunties, Audrey Beck, Hazel Craig; cousin, Michael Oman; and uncle, Joe Aleck. She is survived by her parents, Patrick and Carmen; brothers, Jason and Brian; niece, Susan; and nephew, Jason; uncle, Chris O'Day; aunt, Nan York; uncle, George Craig; aunties, Leah and Charmaine; numerous cousins and friends. She was loved and will be greatly missed by many. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Tulalip Gym with burial to follow at the Mission Beach Cemetery.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 15, 2020