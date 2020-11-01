1/1
Velma Ione Lindberg
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Velma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Born to Harold and Eva Jones in Iowa, she passed at home surrounded by her daughter, Cindy Barney; son, Terry Baraby; and friend Sammie Wells. She also has a son, Larry Baraby of Kennwick, WA. She will be missed by her grandkids, Billy Barney, his kids, Kaden and Haley, Glen Swindoll, his wife Jennifer and their kids, Jahda and Justine. She may be gone but never forgotten. She loved her daycare and sewing to keep her busy and her music to settle her down. She is also survived by her four brothers, Dennis, Rick, Tommy, and Chuck Jones. We love you!

July 26, 1934 - August 25, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved