Born to Harold and Eva Jones in Iowa, she passed at home surrounded by her daughter, Cindy Barney; son, Terry Baraby; and friend Sammie Wells. She also has a son, Larry Baraby of Kennwick, WA. She will be missed by her grandkids, Billy Barney, his kids, Kaden and Haley, Glen Swindoll, his wife Jennifer and their kids, Jahda and Justine. She may be gone but never forgotten. She loved her daycare and sewing to keep her busy and her music to settle her down. She is also survived by her four brothers, Dennis, Rick, Tommy, and Chuck Jones. We love you!

July 26, 1934 - August 25, 2020