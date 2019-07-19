Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velma Mae Morris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

November 10, 1925-July 12, 2019 Velma Mae Morris passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 12, 2019. She was 93 years of age. She was born November 10, 1925 in Argonia, KS. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Clarence Edwin (Ed) Morris; son, Coy Morris; grandsons, David and Mark Johnson; and her brother, Melvin Podschun. Velma was a homemaker, spent many years selling Avon and worked at Weisfield Jewelry in Everett, WA. She was an expert seamstress, making beautiful quilts, clothes and other items she enjoyed showing at bazaars. She and husband, Ed were active in the Methodist Church and volunteered at the Everett Senior Center. Ed and Velma were married May 27, 1942 in Kansas and moved to Everett, WA in 1966. Survivors include brother, Jerry Podschun; sister, Veldora Esparza; three daughters, Carol Smith, Janet Stonecipher and Shirley Munger; nine grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren. Velma had a wonderful sense of humor and a warm loving spirit and will be missed by all of her friends and family. There will be burial services at Floral Hills Cemetery in Lynnwood, WA on July 22, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. A celebration of life will be held on August 2, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Everett Senior Center.





