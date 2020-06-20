Velma Pauline White passed away June 8, 2020, at Providence Hospice in Everett after suffering a stroke. She was 92.



Velma was born in 1927 on Mt. Sterling, NC, to Charles and Madie Hannah. She graduated from high school in Fines Creek, NC, in 1944, shortly after marrying Raymond White. After graduating, Velma joined Raymond in San Diego, CA, where he was stationed with the Navy. After WWII, Raymond and Velma settled in Everett, WA, where they remained except for a brief transfer to New Bern, NC, in the early 1970s. Velma worked for many years for LeMaster Builders Supply.



Nicknamed "Happy" when she was young, Velma had a great sense of humor. She had a lifelong love of nature, especially birds, and was an avid gardener. Her three children fondly remember family camping trips to the North Cascades and Kalaloch beach. After retirement, Velma and Raymond were able to spend many happy days fishing together.



She was a great cook and homemaker and could teach herself to do just about anything around the house, from wallpapering to upholstering. For decades, she enjoyed walking most days at the Everett Mall. She loved to read and visited the library often.



Velma was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Raymond, and her six siblings. She is survived by her three children, Leonard (Carol) White of Everett, Al White of Everett, and Carol White of Kirkland, one grandson, Daniel White, and several nieces and nephews.



Because of the pandemic, no service will be held at this time. Memorial donations may be made to Providence Hospice and Home Care of Snohomish County. July 14, 1927 - June 8, 2020



