In Loving Memory Vera Marie (Thompson) Johnson July 10, 1922 - March 1, 2010 Mom, Grandma, Friend and Grammie. Time has not deminished your presence and love as our family gathers at the "farm." Whether it is a holiday without you or just a gathering around the fire pit, we know you are with us in spirit. When our conversation turns to you, there are plenty of good times and great stories, about times with you, to share. Even though 10 years have rushed by, your life lessons, laughter, smile, love and kindness remains in our hearts. You are thought of often and and missed greatly. Thank you for all the love, and time you gave us. Gail and Terry Johnson Gail JR and Val Nicole and Joel Eric Jaime Linn
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 29, 2020