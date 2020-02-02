Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verla Britt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Verla Rae Britt August 20, 1920-January 16, 2020 Verla passed in peace on January 16, 2020, joining her first husband, Gilbert Britt; her daughter, Pamela Carr; and her second husband, Wilmer "Burgie" Burget. Verla had such an adventurous life. She was one of 1500 U.S. women who supported the WWII troops as part of the Office of Strategic Services in London. Back in the U.S., Verla loved her long tenure as a preschool teacher in the Seattle area. Verla had a large, loving family that will miss her and will never forget the classy lady she was. Verla is survived by her son-in-law, Ralph Carr (Devon Carr); her granddaughters: Micki Marth, Rhonda Hartman (Darlin Powell) and Sara Carr; her grandsons: Ron Hartman and Leonard Carr. She also will be missed by her great-grandkids: Christopher Solem, Brandon Solem, Sierra Geaudreau, Dakota Marth and Isabella Carr; and great-great-grandson, Tristan Solem. From her second marriage, Verla was loved by stepdaughters: Mary Niessink Burget, Barbara Stevenson; stepson, Chuck Burget (Sue Burget); grandkids: Ben Burget, Robert Burget, Kati Stanford (David Stanford), Nathan Erickson and Steven Erickson. Verla was very attached to her great-grandkids, Daniel Stanford and Darwin Stanford. She opened her heart to us all. Verla was loved by so many and will truly be missed. Verla requested remembrances to be made to Operation Homefront or Reading is Fundamental.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 2, 2020

