Verline was born in Corvallis, Oregon to Bill Weaver and Daisy Harmsen Weaver. She graduated from Sweet Home Union High School in 1952. She married Bernard Swanson on April 6, 1957 in Sweet Home, Oregon.



Verline and Bernard moved to Seattle, Washington shortly after marriage. They later settled in Sultan, Washington where they raised their family. Verline was very active with the Sky Valley Chamber of Commerce. She volunteered from 1983 to November 2019. She was always interested in helping people who were interested in the Sky Valley Community when she worked at the Sky Valley Visitor Information Center. Verline was also involved with the Friends of the Sultan Library.



Verline was a wonderful and loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother and was well known as an avid gardener. She always had and was known for her beautiful gardens.



Verline is survived by her husband of 63 years Bernard, her daughters Gail Noel (Mike) and Nora Borek (Robert) 4 Grandsons Josh, Ryan, Eric and Nick. A brother Verlin Weaver (Evonne) numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



No services planned at this time.



November 15, 1934 - June 17, 2020



