Verna Androes Guilbeau Verna Androes Guilbeau, 92, went to be with Jesus on August 14, 2019, surrounded by loving family. She was born in Newton, KS to Jacob and Katherine Androes. After graduating the 8th grade, she went to work in the laundry and dry-cleaning industry, later becoming a very accomplished seamstress, sewing leather to lace. She said her greatest accomplishment was serving her Lord. She was involved in Bible studies and teaching others what she had learned. On August 23, 1949 she married Remy (Frenchie) Guilbeau. With their four children, they traveled the U.S., settling in Marysville, WA in 1962. Verna is survived by her children, Dianna (Bill) Wood, Loran (Rose) Guilbeau, Debbie Ray, Penny (Jeff) Ewert; sister, Clara Hayes; brother, Norm Androes; 13 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews; and best friend, Lorraine Shaw, In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to Snohomish County Minor Home Repair or Providence Hospice. A Celebration of her life will be held at the First Baptist Church, Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., 426 N French, Arlington, WA 98223
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 21, 2019