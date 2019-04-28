Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verna J. Skorick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Verna Juanita (Sackman) Skorick Verna Skorick, a young 96 year old Dakota girl began her eternal journey on Monday morning, March 18, 2019 from her home in Monroe, Washington. Verna was born in Turtle Lake, North Dakota on April 27, 1922. She was the oldest of identical twin girls, Verna and Vera. Verna attended McLean Co. College and taught school in a one room school house before marrying a local boy and the love of her life, William (Bill) Skorick. Bill's pastime was to fly when he could his hands on a plane. These trips would include buzzing the school house just to see Verna. Verna and Bill were married on January 4, 1942 in Mercer, North Dakota in a double wedding ceremony with her twin and her husband to be Norman Walcker. They moved to Washington State soon after, where they lived in several areas of the Northwest before settling in Startup, Washington. Verna exhibited a strong artistic/creative talent and mastered several disciplines before settling on painting, also she loved to sew and quilt, joining the Lutheran. Women's Missionary group, making quilts and then sending them overseas. Verna was a loving sister, spouse, and mother with a heart full of kindness and compassion for others. She will be missed by both family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, five brothers and two grand-children. She is survived by her sister, Vera Zabel, and brother, Donnie Sackmann; children, Rick (Kumiko) Skorick, Jackie (C.H.) Rowe, Bill (Sharon) Skorick; 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 26 great great grandchildren. Memorial Services to be held at 11:00 on May 18, 2019 at Peace Lutheran. Church, 202 Dickinson Ave. Monroe, WA 98272. Fellowship to follow. Interment at 1:30 pm at Sultan Cemetery,Sultan, WA. In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to Peace Lutheran Church.



