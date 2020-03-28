Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verner Basil Tovrea. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Verner Tovrea August 8, 1925 - March 8, 2020 Husband, father, teacher, friend A good man, a great husband, and the very best dad anyone could ever want. Born to Basil and Ruth (Gustafson) Tovrea in Mount Vernon, Washington, Vern was one of 3 surviving brothers. After the loss of his father and hospitalization of his mother in 1940, Vern lived with his uncle, Dan Tovrea. He worked as a logger until being drafted into the army in 1944, fighting in the Philippines and winning the Bronze Star during action on Mindanao. After the Occupation, he returned home in 1946 and attended Western Washington State College on the GI Bill, graduating with a BA in 1952 followed by an MAT from Stanford in 1958 and an Ed.D. from the University of Northern Colorado in 1970. Vern was a teacher for all of his adult life, beginning with Boistfort (Washington) High School in 1952 and continuing with biology, geology, and life sciences for 26 years at Everett Community College until retirement in 1986. He was a life member of both the Everett and Marysville Rock and Gem Clubs and a charter member of the Northwest Faceting Guild. He is survived and missed deeply by his wife Leona; his kids and kids-in-law, Dave, Lee, Sue, Mike, Peggy, and Ross; his brother Hugh; cousin Helen; numerous nieces and nephews; and literally hundreds of students and friends. The family also asks that you please make sure your beloved elderly include testing for silent aspiration in their medical care; it is a serious problem. In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to the Marysville Rock and Gem Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1721, Marysville, WA 98270. For memorial information, please see





Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 28, 2020

