Vernon Albert Sylvester Vern was born in the Bronx, NY, on August 24, 1941 and passed away in Everett, WA, on July 14, 2019. He grew up in Waterville, WA, and Moses Lake, WA, eventually marrying his best friend's sister, Nellie Ann on June 22, 1962. They moved to Seattle when he got a job with Boeing and then to Everett in 1968. He worked for Black & Clausen and Washington Stoveworks for a few years in between the big Boeing layoffs. He was an avid race fan at Evergreen Speedway, RC cars and slot car racing and enjoyed watching the Mariners. He is survived by his wife of 57 years; daughter, Tammy (Jesse); honorary daughter, Kim Avery (Reed); brothers, Rich, Clyde and Calvin Jr. and brother-in-law, George Griffith. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Ariel (Aaron), Kelsey (William), Colby, Haleigh and Cole and great-grandchildren, Ocean, Hero, Jonathan, Ellis and baby due in January 2020. A celebration of life will be held at Señor California, 4305 Rucker Ave, Everett, WA 98203 on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Vern to The NOAH Center for Animals



