January 23, 1927 - April 16, 2019 Vern was born to parents, George and Mary, on the family dairy farm in Silvana, WA in 1927. He attended the Silvana School and Arlington High School graduating at the age of 16. Vernon worked hard to support the family farm while still maintaining good grades and managing to have some fun as well. Always proud of his roots, but grateful as a WWII Veteran to have access to the G.I. Bill, he attended Cal Tech and ultimately the University of Washington where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. With this degree he began his career at Sumner Iron Works and spent many years with Boeing. During his stint with the Army in Japan, Vern was a news editor on the Stars and Stripes, later earning the rank of Major while serving with the Washington National Guard. Vern met and married his "best partner," Marie Kautzman, through a blind date. Married for 68 years, they spent much of their lives raising their children Lawrence (Marles), Denise, (Steve), Gregory, Sheri, Bryan, and Leanne. Vern is preceded in death by Marie; and sons, Dale and Glenn. Family was important to Vern, as was building a strong community. To support both he was Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts, a PTA Golden Acorn recipient at Emerson Elementary, and made a bid for the Washington State House of Representatives 38th District. He was always eager inspire and help care for his grandchildren Matthew, Elizabeth, Rebeka, and Allison as well as his great grandchildren, Melody, Ariannah, Olivia, Rozlyn, Brysen, and Naomi. Vern had a passion for people and flying. During his tour in Japan he befriended some of the citizens whose lives made a great impact on his own. To his disappointment, he was not able to serve as a pilot during WWII but later became a private pilot and was a member of the Pilots Flying Club at Paine Field. His was a life well-lived and he said he wouldn't have changed a thing. Vernon passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019 surrounded by most of his loved ones and knowing that those who couldn't be at his side were there in spirit. Vernon was a humble person and requested only a small family gathering. Remembrances can be made to the or Seattle Children's to support research and families of SIDS victims.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 28, 2019