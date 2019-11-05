(Over the Road Engineer) Truck Driver Jan. 26, 1950 - Oct. 12, 2019 Vernon was a teddy bear of a man with a big laugh and a huge love for his family and friends. Vernon proudly served in the Navy for 22 years, and then became a long-haul truck driver, working for System Transport, a job he really enjoyed. Vernon's life was tragically taken in a traffic accident in Texas. Vernon is in heaven today, but leaves behind the love of his life, Janet; his children, Tom Bomar (Amy), Wendy Bomar (Vince), Rebecca Lease (Joe), Mike Bomar (Tammy); nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He also leaves behind his brother, Arlet (Kathy); his sister, Jackie; his sister, Lena (Don); and his brother, Andy (Anna); as well as numerous nieces and nephews who loved him. Vernon is joining in heaven his mother, Ida Rush, father, Clarence Roberts, papa, Earnest Brumbaugh, and brother, Charlie Roberts. There will be a celebration of life service on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Everett First Church of the Nazarene, 2502 Lombard Ave, Everett, WA. PLEASE DON'T TEXT AND DRIVE!
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 5, 2019