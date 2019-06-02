Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vi Blackbourn. View Sign Service Information Solie Funeral Home and Crematory 3301 Colby Ave. Everett , WA 98201 (425)-252-5159 Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved mother, Ruth Violet (Vi) Stromme Blackbourn passed away peacefully May 28, 2019 at the Ashley Pointe Retirement Community in Lake Stevens, WA. She was born June 20, 1929 in Great Falls, MT, to Alma and Anfin Stromme. In 1947, she was Homecoming Queen at Everett High School. Just months later, she was chosen to be Apple Blossom Princess in the Everett Festival. In 1950, Vi received her RN from the Everett General Hospital School of Nursing, graduating with honors as one of the top students in her class. A longtime resident of Edmonds, WA, she spent many years volunteering at the Stevens Hospital, and was known for being a great homemaker. Vi had an amazing taste in fashion and always dressed the part for every occasion. Family members that preceded her in death include her parents, Alma and Anfin Stromme; sister, Alice Bussell; husband of 48 years, Don Blackbourn, husband of five years Don Blackwell, and grandson Marino Vitale. Vi was very active in her community. She attended church and sang in the choir at Edmonds United Methodist Church, led her Women's Bible Study Fellowship Group, and was a Tyee Club Member of the University of Washington. She was an avid reader, loved to play Bridge, go ballroom dancing, bowl in a bowling league, play violin, play golf, and watch sports. Vi's loving personality, witty sense of humor and gracious heart were appreciated dearly by her friends and family. She is survived by her son Mark and Carolyn Blackbourn, daughter, Kristi and Monte Vitale, son, Michael and Cheri Blackbourn; grandchildren, Kyle Blackbourn and fiancée, Jaymee, Tiana and Mitch Anderson, Sean Blackbourn, Nick and Christina Blackbourn, and Rio Vitale; great grandchildren, Mikayla, Alyssa, Danika Anderson, soon-to-be, Jameson, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. We would like to recognize the staff of Ashley Pointe, Visiting Angels, and the Providence Hospice of Snohomish County. We also recognize a special friend, Dave Johnson. A celebration of Vi's life will take place at the Edmonds Yacht Club Sunday, June 23, 2019 starting at 2:00pm. Memorials may be made to the or Seattle Children's Hospital in lieu of flowers.



Our beloved mother, Ruth Violet (Vi) Stromme Blackbourn passed away peacefully May 28, 2019 at the Ashley Pointe Retirement Community in Lake Stevens, WA. She was born June 20, 1929 in Great Falls, MT, to Alma and Anfin Stromme. In 1947, she was Homecoming Queen at Everett High School. Just months later, she was chosen to be Apple Blossom Princess in the Everett Festival. In 1950, Vi received her RN from the Everett General Hospital School of Nursing, graduating with honors as one of the top students in her class. A longtime resident of Edmonds, WA, she spent many years volunteering at the Stevens Hospital, and was known for being a great homemaker. Vi had an amazing taste in fashion and always dressed the part for every occasion. Family members that preceded her in death include her parents, Alma and Anfin Stromme; sister, Alice Bussell; husband of 48 years, Don Blackbourn, husband of five years Don Blackwell, and grandson Marino Vitale. Vi was very active in her community. She attended church and sang in the choir at Edmonds United Methodist Church, led her Women's Bible Study Fellowship Group, and was a Tyee Club Member of the University of Washington. She was an avid reader, loved to play Bridge, go ballroom dancing, bowl in a bowling league, play violin, play golf, and watch sports. Vi's loving personality, witty sense of humor and gracious heart were appreciated dearly by her friends and family. She is survived by her son Mark and Carolyn Blackbourn, daughter, Kristi and Monte Vitale, son, Michael and Cheri Blackbourn; grandchildren, Kyle Blackbourn and fiancée, Jaymee, Tiana and Mitch Anderson, Sean Blackbourn, Nick and Christina Blackbourn, and Rio Vitale; great grandchildren, Mikayla, Alyssa, Danika Anderson, soon-to-be, Jameson, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. We would like to recognize the staff of Ashley Pointe, Visiting Angels, and the Providence Hospice of Snohomish County. We also recognize a special friend, Dave Johnson. A celebration of Vi's life will take place at the Edmonds Yacht Club Sunday, June 23, 2019 starting at 2:00pm. Memorials may be made to the or Seattle Children's Hospital in lieu of flowers. Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.