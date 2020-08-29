1/1
Vicki Sue Brown
1951 - 2020
Vicki Sue (Austin) Brown passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family after a brief but courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday August 19, 2020. She was born June 9, 1951 in Mason City, Iowa. She was raised in Washington State and resided in Morris Alabama with her husband Nathan Brown of 41 years. She loved to spend time with family and friends. She was a true animal lover and cared for her pets and donated to many organizations that helped abused animals. She was preceded in death by her father August Austin, mother Isabelle Austin and sister Joanne Austin. She is survied by her husband Nathan and daughter Donnice (Jason) Malin, sister Marsha (Robert) Herrington and brother Wally (Janet) Austin.

June 9, 1951 - August 19, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
