September 16, 1933 - March 28, 2020 Victor David Painter, 86 years old, after a valiant fight with the coronavirus, passed away March 28, 2020, which was his 62nd wedding anniversary with Janice Jane (Frederick) Painter, who preceded in him death in March 2017. Vic graduated from Kelso High School in 1951, joined the Air Force on January 13, 1957, in Portland, Oregon, and was stationed in the Bahamas and several bases in the United States, landing in Long Beach, California, where he met and married Jan. Vic got out of the Air Force on January 13, 1957. Vic was hired by the Washington State Patrol on July 1, 1957, and went to the WSP Academy on September 15, 1957, graduating on November 5, 1957. He retired from the Patrol on January 10, 1983. He couldn't stay away from the Patrol and was rehired by the patrol as a VIN Inspector, spending approximately two and a half years as a civilian for the Patrol. Vic leaves his daughters, Laurie (J.R.) Cashen, Karen Painter; and son, Michael (Charlene) Painter; along with his grandchildren, Daniel Abel, Alex and Kyla Cashen, Kate Parker, and Michael, Maggie, and Charlie Painter; along with three great grandchildren, Tommy and Tyler Painter, and Louella Zink; brothers Keith and Roy Painter of Cowlitz County, Washington; and sister, Wilda Moore of Lake Oswego, Oregon. Vic was active in Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Everett, Washington, serving as their President numerous times, and sang in their choir. He was a father that his kids could look up to and respect. He kept them active in sports when they were young and in music when they were older. Vic was a fantastic grandfather to his grandchildren, being especially close to all of them. Daan, Kate, Michael, Maggie, and Charlie loved going to see grandpa and grandma at Port Susan in Marysville, Washington. A memorial service will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Everett when it is safe to do so.



