Jan. 16, 1950 - Sept. 25, 2019 Victoria Wilbanks John was born in Everett, WA and recently passed while at home, to now rest in the arms of our Loving God. Victoria was a graduate of Everett High School and Western Washington University and had recently retired from Boeing. Victoria is survived by her husband, Dennis; her sons, Brady and Brett; as well as four grandchildren. She consistently enjoyed being active in North Everett through various philanthropic, fraternal and cultural organizations. Victoria traveled extensively and actively engaged with her community and church. She freely shared her zest and energy with all those fortunate enough to know and love her. Victoria savored life to the fullest and will be greatly missed by all those that she held dear. A celebration of life will be held on November 23, 2019 at the Sons of Norway Normanna Lodge #3 located at: 2725 Oakes Ave, Everett, WA 98201.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 13, 2019