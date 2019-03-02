Vicki Osotio of Snohomish passed away unexpectedly in her home on February 18, 2019. She was born April 1, 1955 to Richard and Margaret Wiese in Seattle. She was a loving mother to her two children, Michael and Michelle. Vicki's life was full of adventures. She enjoyed traveling the world with her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Michael) Frediani, son Michael (Jenna) Pennamen; sister, Linda (Terry) Tate, nephews, Daniel and Richard Tate; seven grandchildren and three great nieces. Vicki had the gift of making people feel loved and cherished. Her smile and hugs were freely given. xoxo A celebration of Vicki's life will take place at a later date. If you would like to be notified, please send an email to: [email protected] In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in Vicki's name to the Snohomish Education Foundation. (snoed.org)
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 2, 2019