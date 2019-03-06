Victoria R. Taggart Victoria Taggart, 76, died after a tragic accident January 22, 2019. Born August 28, 1942 to Howard and Gertrude Taggart in Missoula, MT. Victoria attended Everett High School and graduated from King's Garden High School in 1960. Preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Robert and Wiard. Services will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Madison Community Church, 6900 Wetmore Ave, at 4pm.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victoria Taggart.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 6, 2019