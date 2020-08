Just a bit shy of her 91st birthday, Viola Lee Fluharty passed away peacefully with her husband by her side. She was known as Wife, Mother, Grandma, Cookie Grandma and Friend by the ones who knew and loved her. She has left lasting memories in many hearts and empty treat space at parties to come! We can't help by smile every time we see a Cheeto Puff! She is survived by a devoted husband and many family and friends.

September 12, 1929 - July 26, 2020