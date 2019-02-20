Viola Spencer was born in Arlington, WA an enrolled member from the Stillaguamish tribe. In her younger years, Viola fished the Stillaguamish Rivers. Viola enjoyed harvesting cedar to create hats and baskets. She loved crafting numerous things. Viola was helpful, calm and giving. She loved to share her gifts with everyone. Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at theStillaguamish Tribe Community Center.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 20, 2019