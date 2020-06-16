Watson Violet Edith "Vi" Watson was born on April 28, 1919 in Enterprise, OR to William and Edith Wolter of Sultan, WA. She passed away on June 6, 2020 at Life Care Center in McMinnville, OR at the age of 10..



Vi was born in rural Sultan just off Hwy 2 East where she joined four brothers. Her parents had eight more children and also cared for a young grandson. Vi helped her Mom with household chores and raising her younger brothers, sisters and nephew. Her father died in a farming accident when Vi was 16.



Vi graduated as Salutatorian from Sultan High School in1936 and went to work for JC Penney in downtown Seattle. She also worked as a nanny for the Thompson family and cooked and cleaned at a camp in Coles Corner, WA.



In 1941 Vi married neighbor, Berthold T. "Bert" Keck, who lived across Hwy 2 from her home. Bert had a 5-year-old daughter Joanne from a previous marriage and Vi became Mom to Joanne. The family moved to Grand Ronde, OR where Bert worked as a union agent for local union 5-92, IWA-CIO. They then moved to Sheridan, OR where Vi made many longtime friends.



Van was born in 1943 and Judy in 1947. The family moved to an 80-acre farm five miles from Sheridan and one mile from Ballston. They harvested walnuts, filberts, grain, and managed a large herd of milking cattle and eight horses. Vi's hard work ethic continued with gardening, canning, sewing, farming, and raising farm animals. Vi and Bert were avid supporters of their children's activities at schools in Amity, Ballston and Sheridan, and participated in Eastern Star, Masons, Sheridan Canter Club, and square dancing.



Vi worked at various jobs in the 1950s and purchased the Burger Hut restaurant in 1960. The Kecks replaced the Burger Hut with the newly constructed Fireside Cafe which they operated until 1963.



The Kecks divorced in 1962 and Vi moved back to Sultan, WA to care for her ailing mother. Vi worked as a waitress in Snohomish, WA after her mother passed.



Vi rekindled an old flame in Arthur "Art" Schwartzmiller. Art was a musician and sawdust peddler. Vi enjoyed dancing to Art's band, Art Schwartzmiller and the Banana Peelers. Art created the Sauerkraut Marching Band and Vi followed the band all over the state passing out sauerkraut and pretzels. She helped Art bag and sell sawdust to meat markets as far away as Coeur d'Alene, ID. They divorced in 1978.



In 1981 Vi married another old flame, Raymond L. Watson of Sultan. Vi retired as custodian at Snohomish High School in 1981. Ray taught Vi how to fish and she caught a big salmon in the Skagit River. Ray passed away in 1991.



Vi remained in Sultan until 2007 when she moved to Buckeye, AZ with daughter Judy and husband John. She moved into Jolly Family Assisted Living in Buckeye in 2008. She broke her ankle in 2012 and was transferred to Sun West Rehabilitation in Sun City West where she became a permanent resident.



Vi returned to Yamhill County in December 2013 to be near her daughter and son, living at Parkland Assisted Living, Pacifica Memory Care, and Life Care Center.



Vi celebrated her 101st birthday on April 28 and was honored by an exciting and colorful birthday parade at Life Care Center. She passed away one month and eight days later. The parade was a fitting memorial to her always joyful approach to life.



Vi was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, siblings Clarence Wolter (Margaret, deceased), Elmer Wolter (Adele, deceased), Art Wolter (Lucille, deceased), Van Wolter, Wilbert Wolter, Fred Wolter (Delores), Leona Dawson (Lee, deceased), and Phyllis Oster (Ellroy, deceased), daughter Joanne Kilmer (Alan, deceased), and granddaughter Kari Andrews.



Vi is survived by her children Van Keck (Glenda) and Judy Januscheitis (John); siblings Jack Wolter (Ruth, deceased), William John Wolter (Gloria), Richard Wolter (Joyce), Dorothy Morris (Frank, deceased) and Alice Riemland (Bill "Jug", deceased); grandchildren Sheri Kimbrough (Kenneth), Jodi Silversparre (Daryl), Keli Wright (Kevin), Kristen Bell, Jennifer Januscheitis, Lisa Nabal (Dominic), and Mara Vogt (Nickolas); great grandchildren Glenlee Salazar, Jaxson Bell, Camden Bell, Riley Murphy, Arianna Nabal, Lucy Vogt, Jesse Becker, Buck Becker (Anna), Gary Kimbrough, Phyllisia Kimbrough, Dustin Kuss and Jared Kuss (Rachel); 11 great great grandchildren; and 38 nieces and nephews.



Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Brighton Hospice, c/o Macy and Sons Funeral Home. June 6, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store