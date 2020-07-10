Violet May was born on May 28, 1932, in Campo, Colorado to Harold and Mildred Reed. She passed away peacefully at home on July 2, 2020. Her family moved to Washington in 1936, during the big Dust Bowl and she remained here the rest of her life.



She grew up with four brothers and one sister.



Oct 11, 1952, she married Merwood Groshong. They raised their 6 children in Snohomish. After Merwood passed away, Violet married Raymond Alexander in July 2000 and they were married until he passed away in 2013.



Violet leaves behind a brother, Robert Reed, of Everett, WA and a sister Josie Counts of Kelso, WA.; her daughter, Rose Kuhlman and son-in-law Mike Kuhlman of Snohomish; son, Merwood Groshong Jr. of Stillwater, Oklahoma; daughter, Penny Groshong of Arlington, WA and daughter, Pamela Skerratt of Snohomish, WA. She also has 137 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren including blended families. She would claim and love each and every one of them. She also survived by many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in Death by her Parents, Harold and Mildred; Brothers Willy, Kenny, and Harold Jr. Daughter, Charlene and son, Mike. 1 grandchild and 4 great grandchildren



She had children that she had taken in as her family, she loved her brothers and sisters in the church, and never knew a stranger and everyone was always welcome in her home.



Through the years Violet has had many jobs such as: working at the Pilchuck Drive-In when it first opened, the Snohomish police station, a pizza chef at Rome Pizza; made sandwiches at a local sandwich shop; a janitor at the Everett Mall, and was a secretary/loader operator at a Snohomish gravel pit loading dump trucks. As you can see, she has always been a people person.



When she had time, she enjoyed crocheting and sewing. But her favorite hobbies were making tablecloths and doll dresses. May 28, 1932 - July 2, 2020



