April 9,1927- October 12, 2019 Violet Ruth Breyer Garbarino passed away peacefully. Violet was born April 9, 1927 in Butte, Montana. She was 92 years old. She spent her early childhood in Butte and graduated Butte High School in 1945. Three years later she graduated from the Sisters of Charity School of Nursing. Her 42 year career in nursing began at St. James Hospital. In 1957, she moved to Spokane, WA and worked at St. Luke's, Sacred Heart, and Holy Family Hospitals. She was hardworking, feisty, and independent. In retirement, she found her true passion in Clogging and Ballroom Dancing. She had a great sense of humor and didn't sweat the small stuff. Her most common saying the last few years was "Small Matter". She was a beautiful presence in our lives. Violet was preceded in death by her parents, Nick and Francis Breyer; her husband, Percy Garbarino; friend, Herman Sleizer; friend, Bob Strandy; brothers, Nick, Edward, and Buddy Breyer and sisters, Beverly Williams, Evelyn Hall, Nellie Littlefield, Montana Breyer, and Margaret Murrray. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Dianna and David Harvey, Cheryl and David Wood, Linda and Douglas Reed, and Gregory Garbarino; her three grandchildren, Jennifer and James Walker, Dylan Reed, and McKenna Reed; two great-granddaughters, Annabelle and Abigail Walker. The family expresses their sincere gratitude to those who helped Violet in later years, especially Tiller Care and Carolyn McCanna in Spokane; and Evergreen Hospice and Regency Care Monroe. A Memorial service is planned in Butte Montana in the spring of 2020. Please sign the guestbook at purdykerr.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 27, 2019