Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Violette and William Gromko. View Sign Service Information Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills 409 Filbert Road Lynnwood , WA 980364934 (425)-672-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

Violette Gromko Jan. 20, 1931-April 14, 2019 William Gromko June 25, 1929-May 12, 2006 Violette Aieda Gromko (Adams) or as her friends used to call her, Jackie, has passed away. Born in Tulare, CA, on January 20, 1931 and moving to Washington State as a young girl she graduated in 1949 from Garfield High school in Seattle. Jackie made the world a better place, leaving a lasting impression on everyone whom she interacted with. Jackie was a pillar in many peoples lives, offering old word wisdom, a contagious smile, and open arms, she provided a foundation for so many friends and family. She loved pets, especially cows. Her home was always full of home cooked meals and laughter. Violette donated her life to caring for those she loved. Ensuring their bellies were full and shoes were on their feet. Jackie also had a profound relationship and love for her developmentally delayed grandson, Travis, whom for many years she cared for. Their unique bond warmed the hearts of strangers and family alike. On Sunday, April 14, 2019 she passed away surrounded by family. She is survived and will be remembered by her daughter, Cheryl Bryan, son John Bryan and his wife, Reeya; granddaughters, Brittany and Angela Bryan, grandsons, Travis and Keith Blakeslee and his wife, Renee, great grandchildren, Lily and Tobin; nephew, Doug Hodgson, and countless others. William (Bill, Grumpy) Gromko, an Air Force Veteran and graduate of Edmonds High School born June 25, 1929, was Jackie's beloved husband who previously passed away in 2006. He has been patiently waiting to be laid to rest with his wife. There will be a graveside service held for Bill and Violette at Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills in the Rhododendron Gardens on May 17, 2019 at 12 Noon. Friends and family are encouraged to come. Flowers can be sent to Floral Hills.





Violette Gromko Jan. 20, 1931-April 14, 2019 William Gromko June 25, 1929-May 12, 2006 Violette Aieda Gromko (Adams) or as her friends used to call her, Jackie, has passed away. Born in Tulare, CA, on January 20, 1931 and moving to Washington State as a young girl she graduated in 1949 from Garfield High school in Seattle. Jackie made the world a better place, leaving a lasting impression on everyone whom she interacted with. Jackie was a pillar in many peoples lives, offering old word wisdom, a contagious smile, and open arms, she provided a foundation for so many friends and family. She loved pets, especially cows. Her home was always full of home cooked meals and laughter. Violette donated her life to caring for those she loved. Ensuring their bellies were full and shoes were on their feet. Jackie also had a profound relationship and love for her developmentally delayed grandson, Travis, whom for many years she cared for. Their unique bond warmed the hearts of strangers and family alike. On Sunday, April 14, 2019 she passed away surrounded by family. She is survived and will be remembered by her daughter, Cheryl Bryan, son John Bryan and his wife, Reeya; granddaughters, Brittany and Angela Bryan, grandsons, Travis and Keith Blakeslee and his wife, Renee, great grandchildren, Lily and Tobin; nephew, Doug Hodgson, and countless others. William (Bill, Grumpy) Gromko, an Air Force Veteran and graduate of Edmonds High School born June 25, 1929, was Jackie's beloved husband who previously passed away in 2006. He has been patiently waiting to be laid to rest with his wife. There will be a graveside service held for Bill and Violette at Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills in the Rhododendron Gardens on May 17, 2019 at 12 Noon. Friends and family are encouraged to come. Flowers can be sent to Floral Hills. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close