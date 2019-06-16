Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Bagley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Bagley was born on April 23, 1936, in Mitchell, South Dakota. Virginia was a high school graduate who later became an Office Manager of Spectrum Drafting, retiring after 40 years of service. She enjoyed gardening, playing with her grand and great-grandchildren and solving jigsaw puzzles. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Larry Bagley, as well as her sons, David, Darren, and Dennis; her sister, Diane, her brother, Chuck, and her parents, George and Mildred Prater. Virginia is survived by her children: Deveda Velez and family, Doreena Wall (Mike) and family; her siblings, Ken Prater, Ron Prater, Gordy Prater, and Donna White and family; her grandchildren, Justin and Julie Velez, Luke, Jeff and Skylar Bagley, Jessica (Pyeatt) and Nick Wall. Virginia is also survived by many great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Virginia's life will be held at her home on July 6, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of Providence. Special thanks to the staff of Providence Hospice, who met mom's wishes to be at her home surrounded by all who love her.



