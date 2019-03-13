Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Faber. View Sign

July 11, 1936 -March 5, 2019 Virginia "Ginny" Faber nee Veal died on March 5, 2019 at Providence Everett Hospital from a hemorrhagic stroke at 82 years of age. Virginia was born to George Clarke and Gladys Veal on July 11, 1936 in Pittsburgh, PA. After the family moved to Chicago she graduated from Carver High School and matriculated two years at Wilson Junior College in Chicago. A year later she married Melvin Faber and they raised their four children until his death from cancer in 1965. After four years as a church/school secretary she began working at Illinois Bell Telephone Co., moved from Chicago and raised her family in suburban Markham. She received an early retirement from Ameritech in 1993. After selling her home in 1999 she moved to Snohomish, WA, to be near her grandchildren. She cherished the Lord, adored being a grandma and loved her family. Virginia enjoyed the tropical destination vacations she took with her younger sister, Lillie, before her move to Snohomish. She was a careful and diligent student of the Bible until her eyesight declined. Virginia then listened to her southern Gospel music even more intently. She was gardening and sociably visiting her neighbors as often as she could until the very end. She was especially grateful to Bobbie and Powell Phillips and the entire Shade Family for their friendship and love. She was an avid outdoor walker, puzzle solver, mystery reader and choir singer while health permitted. She was also a long-time supporter of the VFW, NRA and Reagan Ranch. These last few years she wanted nothing more than to make America great again while yearning for the health to do so. Virginia is survived by her children, Peter (Sheila) Faber, Mathew (Icela) Faber, Anna Maria Faber and Virginia Faber; her grand-children, Peter and Daniel; her sister, Grace Adorno and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Henry, and sisters, Christine Bursey and Lillie Bolton. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Bauer Funeral Chapel, 701 First Street, Snohomish, WA 98290. Viewing will be at 12 p.m. Her remains will be inurned. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Music-Thanatology Program of the Providence Center for Faith and Healing through the Providence Foundation, 916 Pacific Avenue, Everett, WA 98201. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 13, 2019

