1/
Virginia L. Spence
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Virginia "Ginger" L. Spence, 93, of Everett WA, died August 3, 2020 at Providence Hospital in Everett. The death was not related to Covid.

Ginger was born in Everett WA, to Ilah and Raymond Stewart in 1927. She graduated from Everett High School in 1945. She married Richard "Dick" Spence also from Everett and had three children.

Ginger was an avid gardener and a devoted lover of animals, especially concerned about the welfare of cats and dogs.

She is survived by her children Cami (Ken Thurlow), Steve (Pam), and Ed (Judy), eight grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Parents, sister, niece, and a great grandchild, preceded her in death.

As she requested, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, she would prefer donations be given to The Everett Animal Shelter, or your favored charity.

April 3, 1927 - August 3, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved