Virginia "Ginger" L. Spence, 93, of Everett WA, died August 3, 2020 at Providence Hospital in Everett. The death was not related to Covid.

Ginger was born in Everett WA, to Ilah and Raymond Stewart in 1927. She graduated from Everett High School in 1945. She married Richard "Dick" Spence also from Everett and had three children.

Ginger was an avid gardener and a devoted lover of animals, especially concerned about the welfare of cats and dogs.

She is survived by her children Cami (Ken Thurlow), Steve (Pam), and Ed (Judy), eight grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Parents, sister, niece, and a great grandchild, preceded her in death.

As she requested, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, she would prefer donations be given to The Everett Animal Shelter, or your favored charity.

April 3, 1927 - August 3, 2020