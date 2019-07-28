Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia May Robinett "Chick" Mantei. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

April 26, 1924 - July 18, 2019 Virginia May "Chick" Robinett Mantei was born on April 26, 1924, in Spokane, WA to Lloyd and Marguerite Robinett, both deceased. She was called to her heavenly home peacefully on July 18, 2019, at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arthur; son, Dennis (Peggy); six sisters and four brothers. She is survived by brothers, Howard Robinett of Boise, ID and Fredrick Robinett of Portland, OR. Virginia leaves her sons, Micheal (Linda) of Arlington, WA; Gerald (Gayle), Roger (Betsie) of Lynnwood, WA and Arthur of Stanwood, WA. She also leaves 17 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren and 30 great-great grandchildren. Chick was a long-time member of Redemption Lutheran in Alderwood Manor, and she, along with her husband, Art, was one of the early members of the new church, constructed in 1968, She cheerfully served the congregation at countless suppers and picnics over the years, and was a valued member of the Women's Group for most of her church life. Chick's reputation as a talented and creative cook was unsurpassed, and she worked as a cook at the University of Washington for many years. She would laughingly take credit for the success of the Husky football team for feeding them so well. Chick was also a revered member of the Red Hat Society, and was the Queen Mum of a local chapter. After raising five rough-and-tumble boys, she appreciated the opportunity to dress up and do "girly" things with her lady friends. Chick loved her sons and all of her many grandchildren, and most of all, was a devoted and loving wife to her late husband, Arthur. She was loved and treasured, and will be remembered fondly and missed dearly. Services will be held at Redemption Lutheran Church, 20120 24th Ave. W, Lynnwood, WA 98036 on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., viewing at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to: Redemption Lutheran Church School.



