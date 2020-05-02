Virginia (Syverson) Sundal-Wikmark
July 14, 1940 - April 27, 2020 Ginger passed away on April 27, 2020 in Trondheim, Norway. She was born to Lloyd and Gertrude Syverson July 14, 1940 on the family farm near Adams, ND. She was Norwegian tough and faced all of life's hurdles with courage and faith in God's stewardship. Aspects of her that we hold dear were her love of baking (best cakes ever), endless cups of coffee, shopping, true crime shows, more shopping, ice cream, teaching elementary school and loving devotion to her grandchildren. A complete obituary and funeral details are posted to: www.facebook.com/janetsundal.anderson.7


Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 2, 2020.
