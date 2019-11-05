John, 64, passed away on October 27, 2019. He will be missed and is loved by many family and friends. John was born September 19, 1955 in Everett, WA to the late Walter John Sicktich II and Mamie Sicktich. He grew up in Everett, graduated from Everett High School and attended Everett Community College. John has been a low voltage and alarm technician journeyman for over 30 years. He has enjoyed working the past few years with Prime Electric, Danard Electric and E-Squared. John loved living in the Northwest, scuba diving in his early years, boating in the Puget Sound, entertaining friends and family at Clear Lake, and recently using his barbecue/smoker skills to the delight of friends and family. John has been an amazing father, grandfather, husband and friend. He was a loving, generous man, who was always quick to help his friends and family. He will be forever in our hearts. Surviving John are his loving partner and best friend, Mary Myhre of 30 years, his loving son, Michael Sicktich and granddaughter, Mikenzie Sicktich of Tualatin, OR; and son-in-law and daughter-in-law, Don and Tracey Myhre, of Puyallup, WA, and several nieces, nephews, and many relatives and friends. A celebration of life service will be held at Mountain View Funeral Home at 4100 Steilacoom Blvd., Lakewood WA on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 3 pm. www.mountainviewtacoma.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 5, 2019